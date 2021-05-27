Manager Gabe Kapler announced that Webb (shoulder) would be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Webb will only end up missing one start due to the mild right shoulder strain that resulted in him being placed on the IL on May 17. Rather than sending Webb out on a minor-league rehab assignment before activating him, the Giants were satisfied enough with the right-hander's health after he used all his offerings in a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday. The Giants could still choose to bring Webb back with a more limited workload than usual, with Scott Kazmir potentially piggybacking him for two or three innings out of the bullpen.