Webb (shoulder) rejoin the Giants but has yet to be activated from the 10-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The right-hander was scheduled for a rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, but there was apparently a change of plan as he nears his activation. Webb was expected to throw about 45 pitches in the rehab outing, and he could be in the mix to pitch Friday against the Nationals as part of a bullpen game.