Webb was reinstated from the restricted list Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Webb returns from his 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and will report to Double-A Richmond, where he'll start Sunday. In five starts at the Double-A level this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 2.00 with a 1.15 WHIP. The right-hander could be a candidate to join the major-league club once rosters expand in September. Ty Blach was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories