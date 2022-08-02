Webb (9-5) allowed six runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out just two in five innings as he took the loss versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Webb had a run of eight straight quality starts in June and July, but his last two outings have been less than impressive. He gave up a two-run home run to Max Muncy in the second inning and then let the Dodgers cobble together a three-run rally in the third. He was also tagged for one more run in the fifth. The six runs allowed were a season high for Webb, who now has a 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 110:34 K:BB through 135 innings in 22 starts. The good news is that outings like this have been rare for the right-hander, who is projected for a much more favorable road start in Oakland this weekend.