Webb (shoulder) is expected to start Friday's series opener at home versus Washington, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Webb has been out since early June with a right shoulder strain that also affected him in May. The right-hander will need to be officially reinstated from the injured list prior to making the start Friday. He made one rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento, allowing one run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two innings. The brevity of that outing could see Webb on a pitch count Friday.