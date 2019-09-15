Webb is scheduled to start Tuesday's game at Boston, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Webb has struggled in his last two outings with 12 runs allowed (11 earned) over 7.1 innings, but he'll receive another chance in the rotation Tuesday. The 22-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through his first five big-league starts (22.2 innings).

