Webb (shoulder) will start his rehab assignment by throwing two innings with Triple-A Sacramento, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Webb threw a simulated game Sunday, clearing the way for this rehab outing. Interestingly, it was also noted that Webb will work out of the bullpen in an additional appearance with Sacramento, as the Giants want to see him work as both a starter and reliever. Through 10 appearances this season, Webb has started on nine occasions.