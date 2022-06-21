Webb completed seven innings against Atlanta on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Webb allowed a second-inning Travis d'Arnaud solo home run but did not surrender any additional runs for the remainder of his outing. He didn't get much run support, however, and was in line for the loss until the Giants scored their only run in the eighth frame. Webb finished with his second straight quality start and has posted a 16:3 K:BB while yielding only one run across 14 innings over that span. He has posted a 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB while recording a 6-2 record over 85.2 innings on the season.