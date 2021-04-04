Webb (0-1) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, hurling 5.1 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

Webb looked dominant in Cactus League play, allowing only one run and posting a 22:2 K:BB across 17 innings. The story was much different in his initial outing of the regular season, however, as the right-hander allowed too much traffic on the basepaths and yielded three runs between the third and fourth innings. Webb will look to rebound in his next start, currently slated to take place Saturday at home against Colorado.