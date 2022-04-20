Webb (1-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out only one.

The right-hander put traffic on the bases in every inning, but Webb managed to keep the Mets off the board until the third, when an Eduardo Escobar double plated two runs. The 25-year-old was coming off two straight quality starts to begin the season, and even after Tuesday's outing he still sports a 2.55 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 17.2 innings -- although his 15.5 percent strikeout rate is a big step back from the 26.5 percent mark he posted in 2021.