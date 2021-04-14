Webb will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb made two starts to begin the regular season and posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings. However, Alex Wood (back) is slated to make his season debut as a starter Sunday, so Webb will move to a relief role while Aaron Sanchez remains in the starting rotation. Webb should serve as a long reliever for San Francisco but is expected to remain stretched out in case he's needed as a starter at some point, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.