Webb (1-2) tossed six innings against San Diego on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four. He was tagged with the loss.

Webb notched his second straight quality start in the contest, but he was outdueled by Yu Darvish and suffered the loss. Still, it was a promising effort from Webb after he began the campaign by allowing 10 earned runs over his first 15.1 frames. The right-hander has since yielded only three runs over 13 innings while registering a 12:4 K:BB over his past two starts. He's tentatively lined up to face the Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.