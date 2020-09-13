Webb is slated to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After the first two games of the series in San Diego were cancelled, Webb looked like he wouldn't get the chance to pitch again until next week. However, he'll be back in the rotation on short notice Sunday, as Kevin Gausman won't be available to pitch the second game after being diagnosed with right elbow tightness. Since working a career-high seven frames in an Aug. 21 win over the Diamondbacks, Webb has posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 14 innings across his subsequent three starts.