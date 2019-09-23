Webb (2-2) allowed one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Braves on Sunday.

This was not only Webb's first quality start, it was the first time he lasted at least six innings in a start this season. His best outing of the season, this performance helped Webb drop his ERA nearly a full run. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this season. Webb will make his last start of the year Saturday at home against the Dodgers.