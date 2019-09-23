Giants' Logan Webb: Strikes out seven in victory
Webb (2-2) allowed one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Braves on Sunday.
This was not only Webb's first quality start, it was the first time he lasted at least six innings in a start this season. His best outing of the season, this performance helped Webb drop his ERA nearly a full run. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this season. Webb will make his last start of the year Saturday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...