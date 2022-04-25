Webb (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Webb was charged with the loss when he gave up three runs in his last start, but he got plenty of run support from the Giants' offense Sunday. The right-hander built up to 98 pitches in Sunday's outing, and he's now posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 24.1 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals next Sunday.