Webb (7-3) earned the win Tuesday over the Mets after allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning eight across 7.1 innings.

Webb has struck out at least eight in each of his last three starts, but his levels of dominance haven't been reflected in that single category only -- he has also allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last 11 starts. The right-hander owns an excellent 1.64 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP during that span, and it's safe to say he's been one of the best pitchers in the National League over the last three months.