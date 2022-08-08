Webb (10-5) earned the victory Sunday in Oakland, striking out five in seven innings while allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman.

Webb did not allow a hit until the fifth inning when Vimael Machin led off with a double and later came around to score. The 25-year-old righty recorded 11 groundouts and completed the seven frames with 97 pitches thrown. In his previous two starts, he allowed a combined 10 runs in 10.1 innings and Sunday's start was a step back in the right direction. For the season, his 3.17 ERA and 1.15 WHIP are very much in line with the 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP he produced last season. His next start will likely be next weekend against Pittsburgh.