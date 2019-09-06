Webb (1-1) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cardinals.

Webb was hit hard from start to finish in his brief start, surrendering three earned runs in the first inning prior to allowing four more in the third frame. He allowed only one long ball, but let six of the last eight batters he faced to reach base. Webb had pitched respectably through the first three starts of his career, as he entered Thursday's contest with a 3.52 ERA and a 16:4 K:BB. He'll look to get back to that form in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Pirates.