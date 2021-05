Webb (1-3) took the loss Wednesday at Colorado after giving up six runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks over 3.2 innings.

The 24-year-old started off with three scoreless frames Wednesday but was tagged for six runs during the fourth inning, leading to an early exit . Webb has a 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 32 innings through his first seven outings (six starts) of 2021.