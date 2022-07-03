Webb (7-3) took the loss during Saturday's 5-3 defeat at the hands of the White Sox, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Webb began Saturday's start with three perfect innings but encountered trouble in the fourth and sixth, when he surrendered all but one of his baserunners and all five runs scored with the help of two errors. The 25-year-old fired 67 of 101 pitches for strikes with 14 of the swinging variety and is averaging over 103 pitches with 8.5 K/9 across his last five starts compared to just over 90 pitches and 7.6 K/9 in his first 11 turns. Webb is set to face off against San Diego in his next start, projected for midweek.