Webb (2-3) took the loss in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings pitched. He struck out four.

Webb was coming off a strong outing in which he allowed just two runs in seven innings against the Diamondbacks, but he couldn't build off the performance when he faced the Dodgers on Thursday. The right-hander allowed a run in the first inning before temporarily settling in for scoreless frames in the second and third. However, a walk and three hits led to three more runs for Los Angeles in the fourth. Webb will look to bounce back as he takes a 4.35 ERA into his start against the Rockies on Wednesday.