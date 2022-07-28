Webb (9-4) was tagged with the loss against Arizona on Wednesday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Webb entered the seventh inning with the scored tied 2-2, but he gave up consecutive singles to start the frame. Both of those runners were cashed in one batter later, sending Webb to the showers and saddling him with his fourth loss. The right-hander had given up four combined runs over 26 innings across his past four starts entering Wednesday, so the unhappy outcome against Arizona was far from the norm in terms of his recent performances.