Giants' Logan Webb: Takes no decision
Webb allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Webb pitched well for four innings, but unraveled a bit late in his start. The trouble began in the fifth frame, when he allowed a solo home run to Jackie Bradley. He then went back out to begin the sixth inning but was pulled after allowing a leadoff triple. All told, this was one of Webb's more effective starts, though his 6.75 ERA and 1.76 WHIP shed light on his prior lack of effectiveness. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...