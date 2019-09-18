Webb allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Webb pitched well for four innings, but unraveled a bit late in his start. The trouble began in the fifth frame, when he allowed a solo home run to Jackie Bradley. He then went back out to begin the sixth inning but was pulled after allowing a leadoff triple. All told, this was one of Webb's more effective starts, though his 6.75 ERA and 1.76 WHIP shed light on his prior lack of effectiveness. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at Atlanta.