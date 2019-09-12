Giants' Logan Webb: Takes second loss
Webb (1-2) was charged with the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings.
It certainly wasn't a solid start by any means, but only two of Webb's seven hits allowed went for extra bases. The right-hander didn't allow any home runs, and only walked one batter. Not bad for the young 22-year-old, who owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across five starts for the Giants this season. His status in the rotation is not guaranteed, especially with Johnny Cueto (elbow) set to return off the injured list.
