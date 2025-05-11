Webb (4-3) was handed the loss against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over seven innings.

Webb pitched very well in the outing, racking up 10 whiffs and nine punchouts while holding the Twins to a two-run Trevor Larnach homer. However, opposing starter Joe Ryan and three relievers limited San Francisco to just one run, tagging Webb with his third loss of the campaign. Despite the final outcome, the performance continued a recent strong stretch for Webb -- he's now notched four quality starts across his past five appearances. Fantasy managers who roster the right-hander should also be pleased with his punchout totals this season; after logging a K/9 no higher than 8.1 in each of his previous three campaigns, Webb in on track for a career-best mark with a 10.6 K/9 so far this season.