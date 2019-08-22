Webb is available in relief Thursday against the Cubs, but he will start Sunday against the Diamondbacks if he is not needed Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants won't use Webb unless they really need to during the day game at Wrigley Field. He was very effective in his big-league debut last week, giving up one earned run while striking out seven in five innings to pick up the win against the Diamondbacks. With Shaun Anderson (blister) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) expected back fairly soon, Webb's run in the rotation may not last long.