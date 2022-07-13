Webb (8-3) allowed five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Webb has allowed one or zero runs in five of his last six starts, and he's gone at least six innings in each of those contests. The right-hander had all the support he needed after the first inning as he continues to get back on a dominant track. He owns a 2.82 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 96:26 K:BB through 111.2 innings in 18 starts overall. Webb is on track for a home start versus the Brewers this weekend.