Webb (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Diamondbacks after tossing seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight.

Webb posted a season-high mark for strikeouts and managed to bounce back after a shaky outing in his previous start, in which he walked five in just 4.1 innings. Webb has a 8.6 K/9 this season but is also issuing 3.6 BB/9, so he should post even better numbers if he finds a way to limit the walks but seems to be in the right direction -- he has allowed one or fewer walks in three of his last four starts.