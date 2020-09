Webb gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings during Wednesday's 9-6 loss at Colorado. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The offense staked him a four-run lead during the first inning, but the Rockies tallied two runs during the sixth inning to tied the score at 4-4 and end his afternoon. Webb has a 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB over 36.1 innings and lines up to face the Mariners on Tuesday.