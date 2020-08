Webb (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against Oakland.

Webb threw just 50-of-88 pitches for strikes Sunday as his control was never really there. Fortunately for him, he was lifted from the game before Oakland's offense caught fire with a nine-run fifth inning. The right-handed rookie will carry a 3.54 ERA into Friday's home matchup with Arizona.