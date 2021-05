Webb (2-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers after recording 10 strikeouts and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings.

The 24-year-old had nine strikeouts over his previous two outings, but he generated 14 swinging strikes Tuesday to fan double-digit batters for the first time this season. Webb had a 4.74 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 36 innings (seven starts) in 2021.