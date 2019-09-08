Webb -- who was originally slated to pitch Tuesday against the Pirates -- will have his start moved back with Johnny Cueto (elbow) returning from the injured list for that contest, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants did not announce when Webb's next start will take place, nor whether his next appearance would even come as a starter. The rookie has been inconsistent through four starts (6.50 ERA with a 9.0 K/9), but his fellow young, back-end starters Dereck Rodriguez (5.15 ERA over 87.1 innings) and Tyler Beede (5.33 ERA over 101.1 innings) haven't fared much better. Expect the club to make an official announcement on the rotation in the coming days.