Giants' Logan Webb: Wins major-league debut
Webb (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.
A two-run first inning was the only blemish on Webb's ledger, as he settled in nicely for the rest of the appearance. He tossed 54 of his 93 pitches for strikes. The right-hander may not be up with the Giants for long, as they have a five-game week ahead and may choose to roll with four starters.
