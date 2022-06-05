Webb did not factor in the decision against Miami on Saturday. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Webb looked to be cruising to a win through four innings, as he held the Marlins without a run while San Francisco built a 4-0 lead. However, things fell apart for the right-hander in the fifth, when he gave up three straight hits to start the frame and was pulled before he could notch the third out. This was the first time since April 19 that Webb failed to complete five innings, but he avoided taking his first loss since that date. He'll look for better results in a tough matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next week.