Webb (2-3) allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Saturday.

The loss was a disappointing result, but Webb yielded just three runs in his final 12 frames of the year. That's something to build upon for 2020, as Webb will look to pitch in his first full MLB season. He ends this year 2-3 with a 5.22 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.