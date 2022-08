Double-A Richmond reinstated Wyatt (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Wednesday and assigned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Wyatt initially began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level affiliate on July 7, and he'll end up sticking around in Arizona since Richmond didn't have an available roster spot for him. Over his 44 plate appearances through 14 games in the ACL, the 24-year-old has slashed .220/.273/.220.