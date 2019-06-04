Giants' Logan Wyatt: Drafted 51st overall by Giants

The Giants have selected Wyatt with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Wyatt's calling card is his patient approach and advanced eye at the plate. He has a 39:64 K:BB in 58 games as a junior at Louisville. A first baseman who throws right-handed and bats left-handed, Wyatt has typical size for the position (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) but may not offer the type of power typically associated with players at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. His OBP (.458) was higher than his SLG (.438) with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer and he has just nine home runs this year for the Cardinals. It is possible that he will learn how to get to more power in games with professional instruction, but it could come at the expense of his current plate skills.