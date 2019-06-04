Giants' Logan Wyatt: Drafted 51st overall by Giants
The Giants have selected Wyatt with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Wyatt's calling card is his patient approach and advanced eye at the plate. He has a 39:64 K:BB in 58 games as a junior at Louisville. A first baseman who throws right-handed and bats left-handed, Wyatt has typical size for the position (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) but may not offer the type of power typically associated with players at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. His OBP (.458) was higher than his SLG (.438) with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer and he has just nine home runs this year for the Cardinals. It is possible that he will learn how to get to more power in games with professional instruction, but it could come at the expense of his current plate skills.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start