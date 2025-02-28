Trivino threw a scoreless inning while striking out two in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Trivino has not appeared in a big-league game since 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Thursday's outing marked his Cactus League debut. He had success for several years out of the Athletics' bullpen spanning 2018-2021 and is in Gaints' camp as a non-roster invitee. If Trivino proves to be healthy, he should gain consideration as an option to break camp with the big-league club.