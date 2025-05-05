Trivino was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Trivino will be available to be claimed by the rest of the league after being dropped from San Francisco's 40-man roster. The relief pitcher has compiled an inflated 6.35 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 11.1 innings in 10 appearances with the Giants this season. If he goes unclaimed, he'll either report to Triple-A Sacramento, elect to become a free agent or be released by San Francisco. In a corresponding move, the team called up right-hander Kyle Harrison from Sacramento.