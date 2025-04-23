Trivino allowed five earned runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 11-3 loss to Milwaukee. He also hit one batter.

The veteran reliever entered the game for Jordan Hicks in the sixth frame, inheriting two runners with no outs. Trivino retired the first batter he faced, but things unraveled from there, as he surrendered a grand slam and a two-run home run before being pulled. The right-hander now owns a 6.97 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 10:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings in nine appearances this season.