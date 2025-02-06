The Giants signed Trivino (elbow/shoulder) to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Trivino had Tommy John surgery in May of 2023 and had to shut down a rehab assignment this past September due to a shoulder issue. However, he looks to be healthy now and reportedly looked good during an audition for clubs in January. Trivino hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022, so he seems likely to begin the 2025 season in the minors and hope to earn a promotion.