Basabe was acquired by the Giants from the White Sox on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 23-year-old was designated for assignment by Chicago on Tuesday, but he'll now receive a chance on San Francisco's 40-man roster. Basabe was ranked among the White Sox's top-20 prospects and should garner a similar ranking with his new team. He had a .246/.324/.336 slash line in 69 games last season at Double-A and will report to the Giants' alternate training site.