The Giants optioned Basabe to their alternate training site Friday.
Basabe made his MLB debut in the second half of last Thursday's doubleheader with the Dodgers, entering the contest as a pinch runner but making no plate appearances. Since he joined the Giants as the 29th man for the twin bill, he was demoted a day later as San Francisco reduced its roster to the normal 28.
