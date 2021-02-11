Basabe (hamstring) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Basabe was designated for assignment by the Giants last week, and he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. After making his major-league debut in 2020, the 24-year-old should compete for a spot in the big leagues once again in 2021.