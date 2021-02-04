Basabe (hamstring) was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Basabe made his major-league debut in 2020, appearing in nine games for the Giants while hitting .143 with one RBI and two stolen bases over 18 plate appearances. He missed the final week of the regular season due to a right hamstring strain, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Tommy La Stella.