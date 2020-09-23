Basabe left Tuesday's game against the Rockies with an apparently leg injury, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 24-year-old hit a grounder in his first at-bat Tuesday and appeared to tweak something as he was thrown out at first base. Brandon Crawford replaces him in the lineup and plays shortstop while Daniel Robertson shifts to the outfield. Basabe should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.