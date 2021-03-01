Basabe (hamstring) will be available off the bench Monday in the Giants' Cactus League game against the Rangers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Basabe looks to be healthy heading into 2021 after he was placed on the Giants' injured list last September due to a right hamstring strain. He'll be active for the second straight day after serving as a backup center fielder in Sunday's Cactus League opener against the Angels. He struck out in his lone plate appearance in that contest.