Basabe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday.
Basabe exited Tuesday's game with an injury, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. He'd be eligible to return in early October if the Giants make a run in the postseason, although the severity of his injury isn't yet known. Steven Duggar was recalled by the Giants to serve as outfield depth.
