Basabe went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Basabe drew a walk in the third inning, stole second and scored on Chadwick Tromp's homer. In the ninth, Basabe's single knocked in Mauricio Dubon. All three of Basabe's non-successful plate appearances were strikeouts. The 24-year-old is now 2-for-10 with four runs scored, an RBI, two stolen bases and three walks in seven games played.