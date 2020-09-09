Basabe was recalled from the alternate training site Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 24-year-old made his big-league debut as a pinch runner Aug. 27 while serving as the 29th man for a doubleheader, and he'll rejoin the active roster. Basabe could receive his first major-league at-bat in the coming days.
